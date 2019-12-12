Rare view of Greek islands of Crete and Cyclades from space goes viral

A rare view of Crete and the Cyclades was captured from space by Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and the spectacular image has gone viral.

Italian engineer and astronaut Luca Parmitano captured this spectacular southern part of Greece from space and shared the photo via social media.

“The reflection of the sun highlights the interaction between sea and earth. The sunglint highlights the interaction between sea and land,” noted Parmitano.

The astronaut described the beauty of the scenery and as expected, the photo hit social media pages globally, with tens of thousands of likes and shares.

Luca Parmitano is currently part of a crew orbiting the earth on the International Space Station (ISS) and he captured this magnificent shot from space on Sunday.

The ISS was traveling at around 415 kilometers an hour, from north to south, and this he says explains is why Crete was captured upside down.

TornosNews.gr