2020 State Budget passed in parliament by majority vote

The 2020 state budget was passed in parliament by a majority roll-call vote on Wednesday night, at the end of a five-day debate.

In the 300-seats chamber, 158 MPs favored the state budget and 139 MPs rejected it.



The National Defense Ministry expenditures passed by 250 votes, of ruling New Democracy, main opposition SYRIZA and opposition Greek Solution. Thirty-nine MPs voted it down and 8 voted “present”.

Movement for Change (KINAL) voted down everything.