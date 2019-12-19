Greek Airports Set New 11-month Record in Passenger Traffic

Greek airports recorded a new record in passenger traffic during the first 11 months of the year, with the number of passengers almost reaching 63 million.

According to data released by the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) on Wednesday, the total number of passengers that passed through Greek airports during the January-November period reached 62,876,826, up 5 percent (2,998,526 more passengers) compared to the same period in 2018 (59,878,300 passengers).

The total number of flights to Greek airports during that period was 515,381 (of which 200,347 were domestic and 315,034 were international), up 4 percent compared to 2018 (495,641 flights).

The airport with the highest growth rate of passenger traffic during the first 11 months of the year was Ioannina Airport with a 25.6 percent increase, as the airport handled 126,114 passengers against the same period in of 2018 when it handled 100,389). Naxos Airport followed with a 21.2 percent passenger traffic growth rate and Kalamata Airport, which recorded a 20.3 percent increase.

November

In November alone, 2.6 million passengers passed through Greek airports, a total increase (domestic – international) of 3.5 percent compared to the same month last year.

The number of foreign passengers in November reached 686,329, up 8.3 percent compared to the same month in 2018.

The top 5 airports in Greece that received the most passengers in November were those of Athens (1,658,264), Thessaloniki (426,844), Heraklion (153,723), Rhodes (69,849) and Chania (61.974).

