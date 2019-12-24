Rainstorms and strong winds to continue until Christmas Eve

The bad weather will continue until Christmas Eve, the meteo service of Athens National Observatory said on Monday. According to the latest forecast, the weather will be better and the winds will subside on Christmas Day, however, temperatures will drop.

The showers and the rainstorms recorded in many parts of Greece from early Monday are expected to gradually affect more parts of the country including the Aegean islands.

The weather phenomena will continue to affect the western and southern parts of mainland Greece until early Tuesday.

In parallel, very strong winds up to 8 on the Beaufort scale will blow over the sea while in some cases the westerly winds will reach 10 on the Beaufort scale, the meteo service said.