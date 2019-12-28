Twenty institutions reappointed primary dealers in Greek government bond market
Twenty financial institutions were reappointed on Friday as primary dealers in the Greek government bond market in the year 2020, by joint decision of Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.
They are as follows (in alphabetical order):
- Alpha Bank SA
- Banca IMI SPA
- Barclays Bank PLC
- BNP Paribas SA
- BofA Securities SA
- Citigroup Global Markets LTD
- Commerzbank AG
- Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) LTD
- Deutsche Bank AG
- Eurobank Ergasias SA
- Goldman Sachs International Bank
- HSBC France, Athens Branch
- JP Morgan Securities PLC
- Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC
- National Bank of Greece
- Natwest Markets PLC
- Nomura International PLC
- Piraeus Bank SA
- Societe Generale
- Ubs Europe SE