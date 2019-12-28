Twenty institutions reappointed primary dealers in Greek government bond market

Twenty financial institutions were reappointed on Friday as primary dealers in the Greek government bond market in the year 2020, by joint decision of Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras.

They are as follows (in alphabetical order):

  1. Alpha Bank SA
  2. Banca IMI SPA
  3. Barclays Bank PLC
  4. BNP Paribas SA
  5. BofA Securities SA
  6. Citigroup Global Markets LTD
  7. Commerzbank AG
  8. Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) LTD
  9. Deutsche Bank AG
  10. Eurobank Ergasias SA
  11. Goldman Sachs International Bank
  12. HSBC France, Athens Branch
  13. JP Morgan Securities PLC
  14. Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC
  15. National Bank of Greece
  16. Natwest Markets PLC
  17. Nomura International PLC
  18. Piraeus Bank SA
  19. Societe Generale
  20. Ubs Europe SE

