Greece in Top 5 Mediterranean Tourism Destinations

Greece ranks fourth in terms of market share in the Mediterranean tourism market, according to a recent analysis by the Bank of Greece covering the 2010-2018 period.

According to the data, Greece is behind Spain, Italy and Turkey, which are in the top three spots respectively, and ahead of Portugal that comes fifth.

Greece is in the fourth place out of a total of 11 countries in terms of the Mediterranean tourism market share. Following the top 5 countries, Croatia comes in sixth with a market share of 5.06 percent and is followed by Egypt (4.24 percent), Marocco (3.69 percent), Cyprus (1.45 percent), Tunisia (1 percent) and Malta (0.76 percent).

According to BoG, the tourism sector is the most dynamic sector of the Greek economy.

“The contribution of travel receipts to Greece’s GDP has been increasing over the last decade, reaching 8.7 percent in 2018 from 4.3 percent in 2010, when the corresponding rate for the eurozone countries for 2018 is 2.5 percent,” BoG said.

Greece’s fourth place in Mediterranean tourism market share list for the eight-year 2010-2018 period corresponds to 8.2 percent of revenues and 9.8 percent of arrivals. Spain tops the list with 32.7 percent of total revenue, Italy with 22.6 percent and Turkey with 13.1 percent. Portugal, which rankes fifth after Greece, has 7.10 percent market share in the Mediterranean.

The Mediterranean market accounted for 20.2 percent of arrivals and 15.9 percent of revenues of the global tourism pie during 2010-2018. Greece had a 2 percent share of world tourism arrivals and 1.3 percent share of revenues during 2010-2018.

