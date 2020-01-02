“Blue Horizon” ferry collides with wharf at Heraklion port during mooring

The ferry ‘Blue Horizon’ with 428 passengers, 69 cars, 22 trucks and three motorcycles on board collided with the wharf while attempting to moor at the port of Heraklion, Crete on Thursday.

No injuries or damage have been reported, while the vessel has sustained minor scratches on the starboard side and has been forbidden to set sail from Heraklion until it has been checked.

Blue Horizon was scheduled to sail for Piraeus in the afternoon.