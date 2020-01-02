PM Mitsotakis: EastMed, a natural gas pipeline of economic and geostrategic importance

The construction of the EastMed will comprise one of the largest pipelines of natural gas and has a financial, development and geostrategic aspect, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday, during a joint press conference with the leaders of Cyprus and Israel after the signature of a trilateral agreement.

Beyond its obvious benefits for countries, it is also a contributing factor to peace and geostrategic stability in the area, Mitsotakis said at Zappeion Hall in Athens.

The pipeline will upgrade the geostrategic role of Greece and Cyprus, and turn Greece into a critical energy hub in the region’s supply.

Mitsotakis joined the event with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as Energy Ministers Kostis Hatzidakis of Greece, Yuval Steinitz of Israel and Georgios Lakkotrypis of Cyprus signed the agreement.

On the Greek side, also attending were Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy FM Kostas Fragogiannis, while former Energy Ministers Yiannis Maniatis, Panos Skourletis and Giorgos Stathakis had also been invited by Hatzidakis to attend.

Earlier, the leaders had met with each other and together.

AMNA