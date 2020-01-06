VIDEOS: ‘Hephaestion’ storm settles over Chania!

With Greece firmly in the grip of the new cold front ‘Hephaestion’ on Monday, most of the country experienced rain, sleet, snow and icy temperatures, especially the eastern mainland. Stormy conditions also prevailed at sea, with the National Observatory of Athens weather stations recording winds speeds reaching 161 km/hour in Paximada, Karystos and 147 km/hour south of Tinos on Monday morning.

Snow was falling in five prefectures of Central Greece, with snow chains or snow tyres needed in many parts of the road network. In Attica, the Penteli-Nea Makri road was closed due to the snow.

A sailing ban was imposed at the Attica ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio due to winds reaching 11 Beaufort in the Aegean.

Snowfall confined to Attica, Viotia and Evia and the mountains of Crete.

Strong rains in the Aegean and especially Crete, where problems occurred. Areas of northern Greece may had sunshine but temperatures remained low.