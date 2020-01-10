Condor to Connect Berlin with Popular Greek Destinations for Summer 2020, including Heraklion

German airline Condor is returning to Berlin’s Schönefeld Airport with flights to popular holiday destinations in Greece, Italy and the Canary Islands for summer 2020.

According to an announcement, Condor will be flying to the Greek city of Heraklion on Mondays and Thursdays. Services to the island of Rhodes will be conducted on Saturdays, while the carrier will be flying to Samos on Tuesdays.

Furthermore, Condor will be flying to the Canary islands: Gran Canaria on Wednesdays and Sundays; Fuerteventura on Thursdays and Saturdays, and Tenerife on Mondays and Fridays.

In addition Condor will be flying to Olbia Italy on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Condor will have an Airbus A320 stationed in Berlin. Together with Leipzig / Halle Airport, where Condor has the largest proportion of passengers among airlines, the carrier will be flying from the two major airports in the east of the Federal Republic.

“We are happy to return to Schönefeld Airport with departures from Berlin. The great commitment of the tour operators makes the economic decision easier to offer connections to the popular travel destinations of Berlin and Brandenburg,” said Ralf Teckentrup, Chairman of the Condor Management.

In summer 2020, passengers from Berlin can book the newly introduced Business Class with exclusive lounge access, a free middle seat in the front rows of the aircraft, free drinks and menu options, additional hand and checked baggage, free sports baggage and many other benefits.

Furthermore, the holiday airline is expanding the tariff options in Economy Class with the “Economy Best” offering more hand luggage and checked baggage as well as free seat reservation.

Condor is represented in Greece and Cyprus by Discover the World.

news.gtp.gr