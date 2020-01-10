Greece needs to develop a charging station network for electric cars

Greece needs to develop a network of at least 3,000 charging stations and more than 100 fast-charging stations for electric cars throughout the country’s national road network, without even taking into account the needs of islands and cities, Evangelos Bekiaris, head of the Hellenic Institute of Transport (HIT) – a part of the Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH) – told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on Wednesday.

Bekiaris said that these figures did not include the wider regional road network and noted that each electric car needs at least 20 minutes to charge its batteries. He said that developing a network of fast-charging stations needed an improved electricity network. He noted that it would take six to 12 months to develop such as a network and stressed that the state had a decisive role to play, since it must set the rules of the game. He said that authorities will launch a large charging station in Thessaloniki in January.

AMNA