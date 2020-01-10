Greece to Launch Tenders for 10 Ports in 2020, including Heraklion

Greek Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis announced this week that the government would be launching tenders for the development of 10 state-owned ports within the year.

Speaking at a Association of Cruise Ship Owners and Maritime Agencies (EEKFN) event, Plakiotakis said the government would be implementing a new model of port development which will include partial concession deals or full management schemes.

Up for privatization are the ports of Rafina, Elefsina, Lavrio, Volos, Patra, Igoumenitsa, Alexandroupolis, Irakleio on Crete, Corfu and Kavala.

The minister underlined the importance of revising outdated practices and referred to the development of smaller ports in Greece; municipal and state-owned port authorities that have remained underdeveloped and which can contribute to local economies.

Besides the launch of port tenders in 2020, Plakiotakis said development plans were also underway for cruise activity.

“There is significant investor interest for all 10 major ports and there has already been a first presentation by the HRADF (Greece’s public asset’s body) regarding their sustainability and conditions for use. Depending on the investment interest that we will have, we will launch international competitions in 2020,” the minister said.

With regard to cruise travel, Plakiotakis said the aim was “to create a national strategy for the industry; a framework that integrates all issues of economic policy, spatial planning, environment, and infrastructure, to simply and truly solve issues affecting cruise visitors and, of course, local communities”.