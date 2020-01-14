Athens to Host ‘World of Coffee 2021’ Event

Athens will be hosting the World of Coffee 2021 event, the largest annual specialty coffee trade show in Europe, the Specialty Coffee Association announced recently.

The event, which has seen visitor and exhibitor numbers more than triple over the past six years, will run in the framework of the Athens Metropolitan Expo on 24-26 June 2021.

The Athens event will also include the World Barista Championship, the World Cezve/Ibrik Championship, and the World Cup Tasters Championship.

“Greece is a country with a thriving specialty coffee community as exemplified in the work and activities of the volunteers who run the SCA Greece Chapter. We look forward to working with the Athens Metropolitan Expo to execute a world-class event and welcome the global specialty community to Athens,” said SCA CEO Yannis Apostolopoulos.

More than 11,000 visitors and 240 exhibitors attended the 2019 event in Berlin.

This year, Warsaw will be hosting the international coffee happening on June 18-20.

The Specialty Coffee Association is comprised of coffee professionals from the United States and Europe. Each year the coffee lovers happening features seminars and workshops, cuppings, competitions, networking opportunities, and parties.

Cities that have hosted the World of Coffee event in the past include Vienna, Nice, Rimini, Dublin, Amsterdam, and Berlin, among others.

news.gtp.gr