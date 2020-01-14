City of Heraklion offers free tours to visitors

The municipality of Heraklion, Crete is offering visitors free tours of the city, giving them the opportunity to get acquainted with the long history of the Big Castle and other picturesque sights of the city.

The tours will be carried out by professional guides every Wednesday at 11.00, starting in front of the municipality’s Info Point (Nikoforou Foka square).

The tours are offered to all independent travellers visiting the city, whether Greeks or foreigners.