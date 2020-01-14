Hellenic Centre for Marine Research installs system for measuring radioactive elements in Greek seas

The Hellenic Centre for Marine Research (HCMR) announced the installation of a sensor which measures both natural and artificial radioactivity in Greek waters.

The installation is part of the MARine monitoring system of the Hellenic Seas using REmote sensing satellite data and in-situ measurements, going by the acronym MARRE, and involved the integration of the Katerina II detector system into the Poseidon floating bay of the Athos metering station, for the continuous measurement and monitoring of natural radioactive elements such as radon, thorium, potassium and artificial radioactivity, such as caesium.

The data will be used to calibrate the measuring of aforementioned tracers via remote sensing and for the study of the interaction of rainwater with seawater, using radon and potassium, respectively.

The concentration of artificial radioactivity will also be evaluated and correlated with the intensity of the rain and the direction of the wind, especially in the case of north winds, HCMR mentioned.

Calibration and preparation of the Katerina II system was carried out with the support of the Institute of Oceanography at HCMR and was installed with the support of the Poseidon team and the HCMR deep-sea diving equipment.

HCMR is a governmental research organization operating under the supervision of the General Secretariat for Research and Technology (GSRT) of the Ministry of Education.