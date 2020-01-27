Athens vies for best destination

Athens is among the 20 nominees for Europe’s best destination in 2020, being voted on by users of the website European Best Destinations in association with the continent’s largest travel agencies.

The Greek capital, described by the website as an open-air museum, faces stiff competition from popular cities including Madrid, Paris, Berlin and Rome. The voting began on January 15 and will remain open until February 5.

Last year’s winner of the competition, developed to promote culture and tourism in Europe, was Budapest, which garnered a total of 500,000 votes, while second and third place went to Braga in Portugal and Monte Isola in Italy respectively.