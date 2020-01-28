Erdogan to Greece: Don’t mess with us & nothing bad is going to happen to you

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended the memoranda of understanding signed between Turkey and Libya.

“Let’s not mess with each other. If we don’t, we won’t do anything to you”, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Turkish journalists, explaining that he had told that to the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO Summit.

Speaking to reporters on a flight from Algeria to Zambia, the Turkish president did not miss the opportunity to make statements regarding Libya, arguing that Greece had nothing to do with the case.

“What business do you have with Libya? Where is Greece; Where is Libya? In addition, in the continental shelf the coastal zones must be opposite to each other. They (Greece) tell us that Crete is a continental country for them. How can we accept that?”, the Turkish president said.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump had a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the White House said.

According to the same source, they discussed the developments in Libya and Syria but didn’t provide any more details.

According to White House deputy spokesman Judd Deere, “the two leaders discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya. The leaders agreed that the violence being carried out in Idlib, Syria must stop. At the same time, Trump and Erdogan ‘agreed that violence in the Syrian Idlib should stop’”.

According to the same source, Donald Trump stressed the need for Turkey and Greece to resolve their differences in the eastern Mediterranean.

ProtoThema.gr