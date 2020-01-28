Greek supermarkets expect higher sales in H1

Greek supermarkets expect an increase in sales in the January-June 2020 period, compared with the corresponding period last year, the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA) said in a survey released on Monday.

The survey was conducted in the period January 13-21, 2020 on a sample of 162 top executives in the retail commerce-supermarkets and fast-moving consumer goods FMCG sector. Sixty-eight pct of executives said they expected sales to grow in the first half of the year, with sales growth projected at 1.95 pct compared with the same period in 2019.

The survey noted, however, that sales in the sector were directly related with consumer sentiment and the wider economic and social situation. Seventy-four pct of respondents said the economic situation improved, 1.0 pct said the situation worsened and 26 pct said it remained unchanged. The rate of optimism was up compared with the surveys conducted in 2017 and 2018.

AMNA