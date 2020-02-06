Message from Ch. Koukianakis to all British expats living in Apokoronas

Dear British Residents,

With the implementation of Brexit at the end of January and now being in the transition phase before completion, I would like to reassure all of our British residents here in Apokoronas that the Mayor and council still regard them as a vital and important part of our Municipality.

We are in constant contact with the British Consul for the most recent developments, but on a day to day basis nothing has changed.

We appreciate that you chose to live here amongst us and all the support that continues to be given especially in regard to the Social Supermarket, the Social Clothes Store and other charitable events.

My door is always open to all residents and will continue to be so.

Best wishes

Charalambos Koukianakis