GNTO and Mastercard launch joint communication campaign

The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) and Mastercard announced the launch of their partnership through a joint communication campaign aimed at making Greece the ultimate travel destination. The campaign will be running for four months (from January 31 to May 31), with the aim of promoting Greece to the UK and United States markets.

The main objective of their cooperation is to enhance the Greek tourism product throughout the year, through the promotion of the beauty, as well as the variety of unique choices and experiences offered by the country. Central to the joint campaign will be the specially designed platform created for this purpose (https://visitgreekdestinations.com/), through which visitors will be able to choose destination proposals throughout Greece, all year long. At the same time, Mastercard enables its card holders to have exclusive privileges and offers designed to further the common goal in order to maximise the results of this campaign.

The action will be publicised using digital media through selected channels, such as Programmatic display, Google search, native ads and social networks and will utilise proprietary data and bid platforms specifically designed for the common goal.