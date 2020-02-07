Ryanair launches new Chania route to Budapest

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (7 Feb) announced a new Chania route to Budapest, with a weekly service commencing in June 2020, as part of Ryanair’s Chania Summer 2020 schedule.

Chania consumers and visitors can now book their holidays to Budapest as far out as September 2020, flying on the lowest fares and with the greenest/cleanest major airline in Europe, with the lowest CO 2 emissions.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with up to 20% off 1 million seats, for travel until the end of September 2020, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (9 Feb), only on the Ryanair.com website.

Ryanair’s Chiara Ravara said:

“Ryanair is pleased to launch a new Chania route to Budapest, commencing in June, which will operate once weekly as part of our Chania Summer 2020 schedule. Customers in Chania can now book flights to Budapest as far out as September 2020.

To celebrate this new Chania route, we are launching a seat sale with up to 20% off 1 million seats, for travel until the end of September 2020, which must be booked by midnight Sunday (9 Feb). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”