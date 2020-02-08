Condor to Fly to 16 Greek Destinations in Summer 2020, incl. Chania and Heraklion

Holiday airline Condor this summer will connect Germany with a total of 16 destinations in Greece and two in Cyprus.

More specifically, the airline will fly to Chania, Corfu, Heraklion, Kalamata, Kavala, Kefallonia, Kos, Mytilini and Mykonos among other Greek destinations, as well as to Paphos and Larnaca.

The announcement was made, during a recent event in Athens, for the cutting of the vasilopita (Greek New Year’s cake) of Discover the World Greece, – the General Sales Agent (GSA) of Condor in Greece and Cyprus, in the presence of travel agents and members of the press.

During the event, the company’s Sales Manager Kostas Moschidis expressed his optimism about the year ahead for the airline.

Furthermore, Discover the World Greece Managing Director Dino Frantzeskakis said that Condor (a former subsidiary of Thomas Cook Group) has entered a new era following its acquisition by Polish Aviation Group (PGL), the owner of LOT Polish Airlines (LOT).

According to PGL, the combination of LOT and Condor is expected to create one of the leading European aviation groups carrying about 20 million passengers per year.

Condor operates a fleet of more than 50 aircraft. PGL-owned LOT Polish Airlines operates a fleet of 80 aircraft including 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

PGL group generated revenues of around 1.9 billion euros in 2019.