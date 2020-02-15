Increased Belgian interest for Greek destinations in 2020

The positive course of early reservations in the Belgian tourist market as well as the increased interest of the Belgians for Greek destinations was reflected at the 62nd International Tourist Exhibition “Salon des Vacances” that was held in Brussels from 6 to 9 February.

The Greek National Tourist Organisation (GNTO) which participated in the exhibition said in an announcement that the significant increase of flights to Greece with the low cost airline Transavia adding three new flights from Brussels to Corfu, Thessaloniki and Heraklion from April 2 boosts the optimism for the correction of the market after the collapse of Thomas Cook Belgium agreement with Brussels Airlines.

In this year’s exhibition, which is considered a barometre for the specific market, took part 350 exhibitors, 800 destinations and 162 representatives of the media while approximately 93,000 people visited the Salon des Vacances.