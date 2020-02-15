Tourist Numbers to 13 Greek Regions Up by 23% in 2018

Overall, the number of visits to Greece’s 13 regions increased by 23 percent over the 2016-2018 period to 34.83 million as reflected by a 23 percent rise in tourism receipts to 15.65 billion euros in 2018 from 12.75 billion euros in 2016, according to the first edition of INSETE’s Greek regions competitive study.

Made up of 13 reports covering each of the country’s regions, the first INSETE’s edition for the 2016-2018 period is aimed at providing local stakeholders and officials with valuable tourism insight to aid in planning and destination management.

According to INSETE analysts, average spending per trip to Greece has remained the same over the two-year period at 449 euros.

For the year 2018, the Central Macedonia Region, which includes the popular Halkidiki peninsula and Thessaloniki, was in the lead in terms of visits, accounting for 22 percent of all visits and 15 percent of total tourism-related revenue, up by 35 percent compared to 2016.

Following is the South Aegean Region accounting for 19 percent of all visits in 2018 and a 28 percent share of travel receipts, up by 41 percent compared to 2016.

In third place is the Region of Attica, which includes Athens, accounting for 16 percent of visits and 15 percent of tourism-related profits, up by 31 percent compared to 2016. The Crete Region follows with 15 percent of all visits and a 20 percent share in revenue, up by 1 percent from 2016; and the Ionian Islands Region, accounting for 9 percent of the country’s visits and an 11 percent share of travel receipts, up by 12 percent compared to 2016.

The East Macedonia and Thrace Region accounted for 6 percent of Greece’s visits in 2018 and a 2 percent share of travel receipts, up by 12 percent compared to 2016.

Far behind is the Peloponnese Region accounting for 3 percent of total visits in Greece in 2018 and 3 percent of travel receipts, up by 28 percent compared with 2016. The regions of Western Greece, Epirus, Central Greece, and Thessaly in 2018 each accounted for 2 percent of Greece’s total visits.

Lastly, accounting for 1 percent each of total visits were the regions of North Aegean and West Macedonia.

