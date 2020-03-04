Turkish jets conduct multiple violations of Greek airspace

Two pairs of Turkish fighter jets flew over the Aegean islets of Ro, Farmakonisi, Leipsoi and Arkioi on Wednesday without authorization.

According to an announcement from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), one pair of Turkish jets flew over the tiny islet of Ro at 1.03 p.m. and 1.11 p.m. at an altitude of 23,000 and 5,000 feet respectively.

Shortly afterwards, a pair of Turkish F-16s entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without first submitting a flight plan, flying over Farmakonisi at 25,000 feet, at 1.33 p.m over Leipsoi at 26,000 feet two minutes later and over Arkioi at the same altitude at 1.37 p.m.

eKathimerini.com