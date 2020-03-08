Confirmed cases of new coronavirus in Greece rise to 66

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greece has risen to 66. They are all Greeks. 51 of them are from the group of tourists that had visited the Holy Lands in Israel and people that came into contact with them in Greece.

Apart from the 66-year-old man who was first among the group to be diagnosed with COVID-19, who is now intubated and in a serious condition at Rio hospital in Patras, the condition of the other patients was described as good, with light or mild symptoms.