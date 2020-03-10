Businessman Marinakis, owner of Olympiacos FC, infected with coronavirus
Businessman Vangelis Marinakis, owner and former president of Olympiacos FC and owner of Nottingham Forest FC, on Tuesday announced he has been infected by the coronavirus in a post on his Facebook account.
In his post Marinakis says: The well-known virus has ‘visited’ me and I felt obliged to make this public. I feel good as I take all the necessary measures and am complying with the doctors’ instructions. I advise all my fellow citizens to do the same. A speedy recovery to us all.”