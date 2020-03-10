Finance ministry preparing legislation to address antiseptics shortages

The finance ministry is preparing legislation to address shortages of antiseptics in Greece due to the coronavirus outbreak, in collaboration with the ministries of health and justice.

In particular, quantities of ethyl alcohol seized or confiscated as contraband goods will be presented free of charge to the health ministry for use in manufacturing antiseptics, based on sample testing reports issued by competent authorities. According to sources, there are at least 120 tonnes of seized or confiscated ethyl alcohol.

The budget of the health ministry has already been increased by 15 million euros for the purchase of necessary health and hygiene supplies, and the finance ministry is at the disposal of the health ministry to fully support the public health system.