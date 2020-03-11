Gov’t measures for coronavirus include cancellation of March 25 parades

The coordination of central administration and regional governments to deal with the problem of coronavirus was the issue discussed at Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ meeting on Wednesday with the governors of Greek regions.

The meeting decided on the cancellation of parades for the March 25 holiday marking the start of the Greek Revolution and Greece’s victorious war of independence against Ottoman rule. In honour of the national anniversary, wreaths will be laid by small delegations from the local authorities in each area.\

“During [past] crises, we would hear everyone asking “where is the state”; We have not heard this now and each of us must do everything we can so that we don’t hear it,” said the prime minister, and called for strict compliance with the instructions given by the National Organisation for Public Health and fully coordinated action by the ministries involved.

Participants in the meeting included Education Minister Niki Kerameus, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos, State Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, Deputy Interior Minister Theodoros Livanios, Deputy Minister responsible for the government’s work Akis Skertsos, Civil Protection Secretary General Nikos Hardalias and infectious diseases expert, Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras.