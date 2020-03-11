Petsas announces special purpose leave from work for coronavirus

“The year 2020 will be a different year to what we expected,” government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said on Wednesday, during the daily press briefing.

Among others, Petsas referred to the introduction of a special-purpose leave from work specifically for the coronavirus, listing those that are eligible and providing other details.

He also said that the ministries involved are ready to take additional measures to stimulate the economy after the Eurogroup decisions are taken.

In the private sector, one third of the leave will be covered by the state budget.

In the public sector, the state will cover all the remuneration.

Public-sector workers are also given the option of flexible working hours, where this is possible, the spokesperson said.

He added that the government – as provided for in the Legislative Act – will fully support the health system in terms of emergency funding and to this end, the health ministry’s budget was been boosted by 15 million euros while new expenditure for hirings will also be made available. “Depending on developments, which are evaluated daily, the finance ministry will boost the health ministry’s budget with as many additional funds as needed,” he said.

At the same time, the government spokesperson stressed the need for coordinated action and agreement at an EU level.