PM Mitsotakis: Public health concerns fully addressed by gov’t measures

The government will do its best to “ensure that the serious cases of coronavirus and few and far between,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised public message on Wednesday evening.

“We have already done what is necessary to protect public health,” Mitsotakis said, adding that “all public and private sectors are called upon to collaborate” to fight the epidemic, which the World Health Organization today upgraded to a pandemic.

The premier warned that “the economy will be hit, and these repercussions must be contained,” and said that more measures would be announced to support business sectors affected by the epidemic.

As of Wednesday, he said, working parents are entitled to a special leave from work (a measure following an announcement on Tuesday that educational facilities of all levels have shut down for two weeks), but he also said that “no mass measure can replace personal responsibility.”

Addressing statements that Christian faith and going to church is enough to prevent infection, Mitsotakis said, “We don’t want to harm ourselves and our loved ones. Personally, I have felt the need to call upon my faith, but as a prime minister I am obligated to listen to specialists and scientists. Whatever is valid for public gatherings also relates to churches as well.”

What Greece needs right now, he said, is “the faith to overcome this crisis – as long as we follow closely the directions of doctors and specialists.”

No food & goods shortages

Deputy Minister of Development and Investments Nikos Papathanassis on Wednesday said that there is no issue of food and goods shortages during the coronavirus scare, after a meeting with supermarket representatives.

The possibility of extending store opening hours was also discussed, while the ministry will be informed twice daily about any problems with the availability of goods.

Also on Wednesday the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that there are no reports to date of current shortages or disruptions in the supply of medicines available in the EU due to the coronavirus epidemic, but is closely monitoring the potential impact of the virus’ spread on the drug supply chain in the European Union.

Emergency operations only

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that surgeries in public hospitals will now only carry out emergency operations and cases that cannot be postponed, while evening visits to hospital clinics are also suspended.

Two new labs for COVID-19

Two new laboratories for coronavirus tests will start operating as of Thursday, at Attikon hospital in the Athens region and the University Hospital of Larissa, in central Greece.

They will bring the total number of laboratories dedicated to COVID-19 diagnoses to seven.

The others are the Pasteur Institute, the Athens University Medical School, the Thessaloniki University Medical School, the University General Hospital of Iraklio, and the University of Patras Hospital at Rio.

Parades cancelled

The annual nationwide military and student parades that commemorate the launch of the Greek War of Independence on March 25 1821 and are held on the day have also been cancelled this year, as part of the government’s measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

AMNA