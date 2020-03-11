The first coronavirus patient on Crete!
A 45-year old man from Heraklion is the first coronavirus patient on Crete.
He went to the University Hospital of Heraklion, having all the usual symptoms. After all medical exams he was diagnosed with coronavirus.
As he said to the doctors, he had visited Athens a few days ago.
Where did he go and what did he do in Athens? This amount of detail suggests that all of Athens is contaminated. I am coming through Athens next week, on the way to Crete. A little more detail would be helpful.
Situation on 11th of March in Rethymno 8.20pm (about) in one very popular and big supermarket: two men in 40s came to purchase, one of them is coughing and coughing and coughing without covering his mouth at all with anything! Furthermore, no one except me does not react, not even a word nor look over eyebrown. Is it so difficult to take care in this moments?!
My idea would be to publish short videos these days over TV from where people could see how to behave if they are sick so to protect themselves and others and in general how to reduce possibility to be infected.