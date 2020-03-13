Greek company Celestyal Cruises suspends cruises until May 1

The Greek cruise company Celestyal Cruises on Friday announced the temporary suspension of its scheduled cruises until May 1, due to the increased measures to counter the spread of coronavirus at ports and airports, ANA reports.

The company clarified that the passengers who have already paid for their cruise and are affected by the temporary suspension will be offered a choice between either a future cruise worth 120 pct of their original reservation (future cruise credit) or a full refund.

Those electing the Future Cruise Credit option will be able to “cash in” their credit until the end of December 21 in any of the company’s cruises. In the case that they are unable to use their credit within the period specified, then their initial payment will be automatically refunded in full upon the expiration of the deadline.

