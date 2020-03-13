Hoteliers: Public health protection top guarantee that Greece remains a safe destination

The Greek hotels are on high alertness due to the coronavirus and the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, in an announcement on Thursday, said it had asked for and received a reviewed list of instructions for protection against the coronavirus, which was sent to all hotels in Greece, according to ANA.

“All hotels are informed by the top scientific team of the National Public Health Organisation and we recommend strict compliance with all the directions in order for visitors and employees’ health to be protected,” the announcement noted.