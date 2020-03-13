Supermarkets say they have sufficient stock

The first week that the new coronavirus was reported in Greece – i.e. the last week of February – witnessed an increase in supermarket turnover that was comparable only to the period straight after the government of Alexis Tsipras imposed capital controls in late June 2015.

Although supermarket trading continues to be brisk and has reportedly strengthened since Tuesday’s announcement that schools were to close, the main market players as well as the Development Ministry have assured that the shelves won’t be stripped bare. A sector source told Kathimerini that even if consumers flood the country’s supermarkets, there will still be enough stock for two months.

Data from IRI Hellas researchers showed that in the week from February 24 to March 1, supermarket sales of main standardized products and apparel, homeware etc rose 35.7 percent from the corresponding week in 2019.

During a meeting on Wednesday at the ministry between Deputy Minister Nikos Papathanasis and supermarket chain managers, it was decided that a communication line would be kept open between the ministry and the retailers, with twice-daily updates.Online

