38 new COVID-19 cases announced, 228 confirmed cases total in Greece

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases Professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Saturday evening briefed reporters on the latest figures regarding the spread of the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Greece, the virus that causes the COVID-19 infection.

He announced 38 new COVID-19 cases, which brings the coronavirus confirmed patients total in Greece to 228.

Tsiodras reiterated the importance of avoiding crowding.

Maximos Mansion coronavirus meeting outlines strengthening of health system

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday chaired the daily broad interministerial meeting at Maximos Mansion on the latest developments relating to the spread of the coronavirus in Greece and the implementation of measures against it.

During the meeting it was emphasized that citizens need to be even more aware of the risk in overcrowding and to not neglect keeping distances in places such as super markets and public transport, while the latter should only operate at a safe 50 pct of capacity. It was also decided to stop all flights to and from Italy.

The reinforcement of the Health Ministry was also discussed, deciding to increase staff at the coronavirus advisory telephone line 1135, as were the actions taken for the supply of additional medical supplies, while the optimal coordination of municipalities to operate the ‘Home Aid’ program, which provides additional services to elderly people at home, was also discussed.

The course of strengthening the public health system with more doctors and nurses was given great emphasis: since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Greece, 248 doctors and nurses have been hired and another 929 are in the process of being hired within the next week.

Starting on Sunday at 18.00 pm, citizens will be informed daily in a televised briefing by the Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases Professor Sotiris Tsiodras and the Secretary General for Civil Protection, Nikos Chardalias.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis, State Minister George Gerapetritis, Deputy Minister of Health Vassilis Kontozamanis, Deputy Prime Minister Akis Skertsos, Professor of Infectious Diseases Sotiris Tsiodras, General Secretary for Civil Protection Nikos Chardalias, Director of the Diplomatic Bureau of the Prime Minister Eleni Sourani and the Prime Minister’s General Secretary Grigoris Dimitriadis.