No car fuel shortages in sight, says Energy Ministry

Owing to an observed increase in car traffic at petrol stations, the Environment and Energy Ministry on Saturday pointed out that there should be no concern over gas supply during the time of the coronavirus outbreak.

A ministry announcement stressed that “the relevant ministerial departments are in contact with all fuel market actors. Petroleum companies supply service stations without interruption, while gas stations throughout Greece operate normally within specified hours. So there is no expectation of any problems with liquid fuels either now or later.”

The Federation of Gasoline Dealers also pointed out that there is no cause for concern, as petrol stations across Greece will not be closed and there is no problem of short supply in the Greek territory.

“The service stations will continue to operate normally within the hours set by each business to serve consumers in these difficult times,” noted the federation.