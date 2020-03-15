Further restrictions to travel; cruise ships banned

Greece has decided to close its borders with Albania and North Macedonia, with some exceptions, stop flights to and from Spain and end passenger ship service to Italy.

Also, cruise ships will no longer be allowed at Greek ports.

Greek citizens, as well as permanent residence of Greece, will still be allowed to cross from Albania and North Macedonia.

The new measures were decided at the daily ministerial meeting on coronavirus, presided over by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Movement of goods to and from Italy and the two neighboring countries is not affected.

