Greek Foreign Ministry: We recommend self- awareness to Turkey

Greek Foreign Ministry spokesperson Alexandros Yenninnatas on Sunday said that “The country that for the first time in history used migrants as a battering ram against other countries, is not entitled to invoke justice and human rights. After all, Turkey’s performance in these areas is well known. What is more, its choice to -repeatedly- disrespect the victims of the Holocaust, is absolutely unacceptable” he said responding to a journalist’s question on a Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson statement on Saturday.

“We are, by now, accustomed to Turkey’s cynical violation of every rule and law, whether they be the Rule of Law, human rights, Democracy or good neighbourly relations in its immediate vicinity and the wider region. Proof of the above is documented on a yearly basis in the relative EU reports and in those of international organizations, among others” Yennimatas underlined.

Concluding he said that “Crocodile tears do not convince anyone.We recommend self-awareness”.