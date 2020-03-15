Passenger flights to and from Spain suspended until March 29

Αll passenger flights to and from the airports of Spain are suspended from Sunday 15 March at 24:00 until 29 March at 24:00 according to a Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority NOTAM issued on Sunday.

From the temporary suspension are excluded the cargo, sanitary and ferry flights.

It is reminded that a similar NOTAM was issued also for Italy.

The Civil Aviation Authority informs the passengers that these actions are held in cooperation with the Health Ministry and the National Organisation for Public Health as protection measures against COVID-19.