21 new cases of coronavirus in Greece, 352 in total

There were 21 new coronavirus cases confirmed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, and infectious disease professor Sotiris Tsiodras, announced during his daily press briefing bringing the total number of patients to 352 in Greece.

Mr. Tsiodras said that nine patients are hospitalized in Athens, Thessaloniki and Patras. Today’s briefing was in the presence of newly appointed Deputy Minister of Civil Protection Nikos Chardalias.

51% of the cases are men most of which are located in Athens. At the same time, outbreaks whose source is undetermined have risen to 51. More than 4,300 samples have been examined.