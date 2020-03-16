In light of current national efforts to curtail the spread of the virus, as part of our ongoing cooperation with the Hellenic Navy and following the guidelines of the Greek Ministry of Health, liberty policies have been adjusted to continue to ensure the mutual safety and well-being of everyone concerned when a U.S. military ship visits the Pier Complex. As of Friday afternoon, March 13, Sailors from U.S. military vessels in port at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex will not be going into town.

Strict procedures directed by the commanders of U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa and U.S. 6th Fleet remain in place for all U.S. Navy vessels in the Europe and Africa area of operations.

All U.S. personnel boarding a U.S. Navy vessel are screened for flu-like symptoms consistent with the Coronavirus before they are allowed on the vessel. If they show any flu-like symptoms they are not allowed on the vessel. Instead, they are sent to a medical facility for additional screening.

When a U.S. Navy vessel leaves a port, it remains at sea for at least 14 days before it may pull into another port. This is in order to monitor Sailors for any symptoms of the Coronavirus.

U.S. military and civilian employees of NSA Souda Bay enjoy the wonderful life that Crete offers. As good neighbors, we are working to keep everyone safe and informed in this challenging time.

NSA Souda Bay Public Affairs Office