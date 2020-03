Supermarkets across Greece will restrict the number of customers inside a store at a given time as part of a series of measures to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.

Specifically, one person per 10 square meters will be allowed in a supermarket according to a legislative act implemented as of Monday, Deputy Development and Investment Minister Nikos Papathanassis told OPEN TV.

Supermarkets also will be allowed to make deliveries on Sundays, he added.