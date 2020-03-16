Strong winds keep ferries docked at many ports

Strong winds of up to 9 on the Beaufort scale have disrupted many ferry routes in Greece on Monday, preventing ships from sailing.

Ships from the port of Piraeus to the Cyclades, Crete and the Dodecanese will remain docked while only closed-type ferries were sailing to the islands of the Saronic Gulf.

All ships from the ports of Rafina and Lavrio remain docked. Also closed is the Perama-Salamina ferry line.

Ferry lines Agia Marina-Nea Styra, Arkitsa-Edipsos, Kavala-Prinos, Alexandroupolis-Samothrace and Rio-Antirio do not operate.

Passengers intending to travel on Tuesday should first contact their travel agents or local port authorities to check for possible cancellations or changes in schedule.

