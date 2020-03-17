Marketing Greece urges travellers to #staysafe and keep dreaming of Greece

The new campaign by Marketing Greece urges international travellers to “#staysafe” and continue dreaming of an escape to beautiful Greece.

With the main slogan “Till Then, #StaySafe”, Marketing Greece has created content offered without charge to Greek tourist enterprises, which aims to share the message with the international tourist public that better days are coming, while urging them to stay safe in the meantime.

Marketing Greece used photographs accompanied by the caption “When the time is right, we’ll be there for you. Till then #staysafe”, emphasising the hope-bringing Greek light, the reviving blues of the Greece landscape and relaxing Greek nature, inviting travellers to continue dreaming of the next occasion when they will be carefree and able to enjoy the uniqueness of Greece.

“In our times, humanity is called upon to rise to a shocking challenge, with messages of hope and optimism being more imperative than ever. Greek tourism, fully identifying with the sense of freedom and escape from the everyday grind, sends its own message for the next day,” says Marketing Greece’s announcement.