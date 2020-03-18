New Greek tourism campaign urges travelers to #staysafe and keep dreaming of Greece

The new campaign by “Marketing Greece” urges international travelers to “#staysafe” during these difficult times due to the coronavirus pandemic — while continuing to dream and plan an escape to the stunningly beautiful country of Greece, according to greekreporter.com.

Marketing Greece is a collaboration of private sector tourism businesses with the goal of promoting the Greek tourism product abroad.

With their main slogan “Till Then, #StaySafe”, Marketing Greece has created content, offered — without charge — to Greek tourist businesses. Their overall aim is to share the message with the international tourist public that better days are surely coming, while urging them to stay safe in the meantime.

The new, innovative campaign features photographs accompanied by the caption “When the time is right, we’ll be there for you. Till then #staysafe”, using the unique crystal-clear light of Greece to bring hope to the quarantine-weary public.

Viewers are transfixed and revived by the almost-otherworldly blues of the Greek seas and its incredible natural landscapes.

The new advertising campaign also invites travelers to continue dreaming and planning the next occasion, when everyone will again be carefree and able to enjoy the wonders of Greece.

Marketing Greece’s announcement points out “In our times, humanity is called upon to rise to a shocking challenge, with messages of hope and optimism being more imperative than ever. Greek tourism, fully identifying with the sense of freedom and escape from the everyday grind, sends its own message for the next day.”