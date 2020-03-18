Retail stores shutting down Wed.; what remains open, besides supermarkets & pharmacies

The government announced that retail shops will shut down as of Wednesday, with the exception of their e-services and related at-home delivery divisions, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Greece following a global pandemic.

Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said that all most retail stores that involve in-store transactions would generally shut down, with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations, among others.

The list of stores that will remain open after Wednesday include the following:

– supermarkets, neighborhood food stores, butcher stores, fish stores, bakeries, pastry shops, groceries and wine sellers

– pharmacies and stores selling devices for mobility impaired people, and medical and industrial supplies and machines

– opticians and stores selling hearing devices (by appointment only, after calling)

– delivery services, room service, takeaway food (delivery and takeout stores are not allowed to have sit-down customers)

– covered open markets (with restrictions as to the number of customers at a time)

– gas stations

– car and motorcycle repair shops, bicycle sale and repair stores

– kiosks, mini-markets and small neighborhood (‘psilika’) stores

– dry cleaners

– courier companies

– pet food stores, or stores selling animal feed or veterinary medicine

– telecoms stores (with restrictions)

– electricity and natural gas provider stores

– plant fertilizers and agricultural material

– funeral parlors

– retail stores at airports and ports of Greece (with restrictions)

Retail stores that also serve customers through e-orders may keep that particular division open.