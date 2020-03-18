The next weeks will be difficult said Kikilias, after receiving 50,000 masks from Chinese envoy

“The crisis lies before us. The next days, weeks and months will be difficutl and we all must be extremely serious and responsible in the way that we address it,” stated Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias after his visit to the Embassy of China on Wednesday, where the Chinese envoy Zhang Qiyue presented him with 50,000 masks donated by China for the needs of Greece’s National Health System.

Kikilias thanked the Ambassador, the Chinese government and the Chinese community for their contribution. “This is a first small sample. On Saturday morning, a significantly bigger sample from the Chinese companies and the Chinese government will arrive with Air China’s flight, which will arrive at Athens International Airport,” Kikilias said.