New number for coronavirus-related info and complaints: 1110

A new four-digit number, 1110, was activated for callers who wish to report price-gouging of medical supplies and to ask for coronavirus information, the Region of Attica and the Athens Medical Association reported on Wednesday.

The public may also call in to report cases of elderly people living alone who might need support. According to the region, the calls are free, following an agreement with phone companies.

(The number will serve the same purpose as the coronavirus hotline, formerly 214 214 2000.