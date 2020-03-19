Tender for 500 mobile units to take samples from suspected coronavirus cases

The Ministry of Development and Investment has made a call for tenders to set up 500 mobile units to take biological samples from suspected coronavirus cases and to provide nursing care at home. Potential beneficiaries of the programme include the Ministry of Health, the NSRF Staff Structure of the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Organisation.

This program is part of the Operational Programme “Public Sector Reform” funded by the European Social Fund and the national budget.

The amount is 10.8 million euros and the deadline for submission expires on March 31. Proposals are submitted at http://logon.ops.gr/.

ΑΜΝΑ